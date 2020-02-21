BRUNSWICK – Harold “Chris” Carl Christensen was born and raised in Newton, Mass. of immigrant parents, Carl W. Christensen and Karen F. (Pedersen). Both Chris and his late younger brother Gordon Anker Christensen (1934 – 1998) were extremely proud to be first generation Danish-Americans. Later in life, Chris even had the t-shirt to prove it, which read “Born in America with Danish parts” – just one example of his sense of humor that became an enduring personality trait until the end.

From graduating with a Business Management degree from Boston University, to piloting United States Air Force troop carriers during the Korean War, to managing lumbar companies, and then to finally owning a residential construction company in Maine, Chris always worked hard to support his family. Many knew him as a strong, silent type, never seeking center stage, but this was offset by a sharp wit, penchant for good-natured teasing, and a belly laugh that could fill the room. Those of us closest to him also got to see the many other sides: savvy investor, captain of sailboats and lobster cruisers, tender-hearted dad who would tear up each time his youngest (step)daughter returned to college, steadfast and loving husband. Besides his family and friends, Chris loved politics, clam chowder, a well-balanced checkbook, the Red Sox, a strong rum sour, and any and all views of the ocean.

Chris lived his life earnestly, with kindness and an active mind. While he was a firm believer in hard work and people pulling themselves up by their own bootstraps, he was also known for his generosity – whether monetary, advisory, or the labor of his own hands. Especially later in life, he embraced diversity of people, whether family or friend or stranger. Well, unless you were a “PFA” – that’s “person from away” (i.e. tourist) – in Maine. Some of these folks were still subject to his scrutiny and displeasure, ha!

Chris passed away at home from a glioblastoma (a highly aggressive brain tumor). Over the past several months, he was loved and cared for by family, friends, and a team of amazing hospice caregivers who got to experience his unique brand of salt of the earth New England humor. We wish to especially thank Mona, Ashley, Matt, Aubree, Doreen, Kelsey, Stephanie, and Kim.

Chris and his wife Linda (Ware) Christensen would have celebrated their 32nd anniversary on June 25. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, and friends.

Private inurnment will be at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to commemorate his passing, Chris had always encouraged the planting of trees, or

donations to the

Coastal Humane Society as a means of

carrying forward

