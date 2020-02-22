WESTBROOK – Darrell T. Sturgeon born July 11, 1946 in Blackville, New Brunswick, Canada, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Darrell fought a long battle with prolific end-stage cancer, making as many memories as possible with his family and friends. Although not a surprise to those who knew him, Darrell’s courageous fight proved inspirational to all.After having moved from Canada in 1963 with his parents Robert and Pauline Sturgeon, along with six of his seven siblings, Darrell eventually settled in Westbrook. Darrell was employed for 45 years at local Hannaford’s meat departments. Darrell was graduate of South Portland High School class of 1965.Sports always played an important part in Darrell’s life – he played semi-pro football with the Griffin Club, but hockey was his true love, playing hockey in Portland and Lewiston for over 30 years. Darrell and his wife Anne were also avid boaters on Sebago Lake along with his life-long friends Randy and Jane Shaffer.Darrell T. and Anne E. Sturgeon were married August 18, 1979 in South Portland. He attended Peoples Methodist Church. Darrell was preceded in death by one of his sons, Steven Sturgeon in Scarborough, a sister Viola “Nonie” Pieroway in Nova Scotia and his parents Robert L. and Pauline M. Sturgeon in Scarborough.Darrell is survived by his wife Anne Sturgeon; his son Brian (Karen) Sturgeon in Scarborough, his daughter, Shelby (Jeff) Leighton in Gray; along with grandchildren Chandler Sturgeon, Callie Sturgeon and Sebastian Leighton. Darrell is also survived by brother Robert (Sandy) Sturgeon in Windham, brother John (Diane) Sturgeon in Knoxville, Tenn., sister Lois (Dana) Lalonde in Westbrook, sister Nancy (Jim) Watson in Chattanooga, Tenn., sister Barbie Shaw in Maryville, Tenn. and sister Cindy (Billy) Campbell in Albuquerque, N.M.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Darrell will always be known for his firm handshake and strong quiet demeanor. He was the rock that held his family together.Visitation hours will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, Maine 04106. Prayer Service will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, with a Graveside Service to follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. A Celebration of Life is scheduled at Bruno’s, 33 Allen Ave., Portland, immediately following.You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,the family asks that donations be made in Darrell’s honor to :New England Cancer Specialists 100 Campus Dr., Suite 108 Scarborough, ME 04074

