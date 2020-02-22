SOUTH PORTLAND – Marilyn Morse, 86, of South Portland, passed away in her sleep on Feb. 16, 2020 following a brief illness and with members of her family by her side.

Marilyn was born in Wilkes Barre, Pa. in 1933, graduated from Upper Darby High School in Upper Darby, Pa. in 1951 and subsequently lived in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maine. She was a graduate of the Maine School of Practical Nursing and worked as an LPN until her retirement.

In addition to being an avid puzzler, crocheter, and college football fan (go Hoos!), her lifelong love of animals ensured that there were always many cats in and around her house for which she cared. She was an active supporter of numerous animal rights and welfare charities and was also a member of the South Portland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She is survived by her children Debra Morse, Sharon (Brad) West, Bob (Alicia) Morse; grandchildren Eli, Zoe, Julia, and Anna; and great-grandson Liam. She is predeceased by her parents Donald and Harriet Graham, her husband of 62 years, Robert and a granddaughter Kate.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Marilyn to the:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

