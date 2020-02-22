CAPE ELIZABETH – Eric Rogers Matheson, artist and movie set builder, died on Feb. 17, 2020, at Gosnell Hospice House with his family surrounding him. He was 77 years old.

Eric was born on Dec. 9, 1942 in Marshfield, Wisc., and spent his childhood in Bingham, Maine. After attending (and being “asked to leave”) several prep schools, Eric happily returned to Bingham, graduating from Valley High School in 1961. He first attended Lake Forest College, but eventually followed his artistic passion to The School of Visual Arts in NYC, studying sculpture and painting. Living in New York City was one of the highlights of Eric’s life, and where he met his wife Elizabeth Strait Matheson in 1971. They married in 1973 and moved between Athens, Maine and New York and New Jersey for several years. In 1976, they had their son Cameron Matheson. In 1982, they settled in Cape Elizabeth where their daughter Eliza Matheson was born two years later.

Eric poured his artistic skills into his professional work, designing and building sets on more than 80 feature films, including Blown Away, Cider House Rules, and Man Without a Face. An avid proponent of labor unions, he was instrumental in forming the New England chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)—Local 481. He brought many people into Local 481 who then went on to flourish in movie and TV production. His son Cameron followed in his footsteps to become a Set Decoration Leadman. They had the joy of working together on and off for almost 25 years. He was endlessly proud of his children and let them know regularly.

Eric was a voracious reader, sometimes reading a book a day. He also enjoyed getting together with friends at Beale St/JP Thornton’s/Easy Day, spending time in the outdoors, finding treasures at the Cape Elizabeth Swap Shop, and yelling at political ads on TV. He loved his four grandchildren, the many cats he had through the years, and manning a boat out on the water.

He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Frances Matheson. He will be missed by his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he adored – wife Elizabeth of Cape Elizabeth, son Cameron of Arlington, Mass. (wife, Acacia, and grandchildren Isabele and Emelyn), and daughter Eliza Matheson of Cape Elizabeth (husband, Scott Mazuzan, and grandchildren Livvie and Charlie). He also leaves behind his brother Stuart Matheson of Moscow, Maine (wife, Mary) as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves many friends and a union family of brothers and sisters where his legacy lives on.

The Matheson family would like to thank all the staff at Gosnell for their support. It’s impossible to name everyone, but many thanks to Haley, Polly, Jess, and Dr. Moreno for helping ease his transition.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Gosnell so they can continue to support patients and families in their time of need

