PORTLAND -Douglas Neale Bither passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 at the age of 66 after a brief illness, due to complications from diabetes. He was born in Portland on March 18. 1953 to Donald and Ruth (Larson) Bither. Doug was loved by his many friends and family and enjoyed a number of careers that made him a most eclectic man. He was best known as a chef, a poet, a lover of music, and a barista, having worked in many area restaurants. He especially loved Bob Dylan and animals, but regretted that he never got to own a dog. About 25 years ago, he created Doug’s House of Toast, a whimsical business where he baked pies, cakes, bread, and cookies for many area businesses including Mark’s Hot Dog Stand on Middle Street in the Old Port. He was happiest in this business, primarily because he could be his own boss and conduct his business at his own pace. He created and sold (but frequently gave away) tee shirts, sweatshirts, hats and many other pieces of apparel under the famous “Doug’s House of Toast” label. Doug enjoyed surfing at Higgins Beach and freshwater fishing at most of the ponds and streams in Cumberland County. He had many favorite spots, including a few near Raymond, which was the home of his parents. He loved the never ending search for the elusive brook trout or bass in all these locales. He lived for the past 14 years on Washington Avenue and with his daughter and best friend, Molly Bither, for the past ten years. He will be sorely missed by everyone. Doug was in the class of 1971 at Deering High School and also attended Hebron Academy. He spent a year at Roger Williams College in Rhode Island where he was a Dean’s List student. Doug is survived by his daughter, Molly, and his son, Sam and his wife Alisa, of Los Angeles, Calif. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Janet Bither, of Kennebunk, his brother Stephen and his partner, Bonnie Harradon, of Portland; his grandson, Elijha McGee, of California: his former wife, Jeanne Laffin, of Winthrop; his nieces Amy Johnson (David), Noelle Heckscher (Jon), and Carrie Palmer (Jeff); his aunt, Betty Larson, of Bucksport; his cousins, Larry Larson, Bruce Larson, Julie Stiles, and Connie Brown; and his close friend, Mary Beeaker, of Portland. Douglas was a man of faith. A celebration of the life of this most interesting man will be held on Saturday. March 14, at 11:00 at the Woodfords Club. 179 Woodford St. Portland. Arrangements are being handled by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Portland Contributions in Doug’s name may be sent to:St Jude’s ChildrenResearch Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105A good deed or an act of kindness towards a friend or stranger would alsobe appropriate.

