SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I – Lee Ann (Morin) Brown, 71, of South Kingstown, R.I., formerly of Riverside, R.I., died on Feb. 19, 2020, peacefully at home after a courageous five-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Gilbert C. Brown; loving children Edward B. Dexter, Jr. of Hollis, Maine and Brad D. Dexter of New York, N.Y.; and her siblings, Peter Morin of Miramar Lakes, Fla., Mary DeLorenzo of Johnston, R.I., Janice Lunghi of Seekonk, Mass., and Michael Morin of Coventry, R.I.

A celebration of Lee’s life will occur at The Chapel of St. John the Divine in Saunderstown, R.I. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

For the full obituary, please visit: www.averystortifuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, it is Lee’s wish for us all to perform random acts of kindness in memory of those whom we have loved and lost

