GRAY – Alden T. Dore, 83, passed away at his home on Feb. 17, 2020.

He was born in Richmond, the son of Charles Everett and Ada P. (Morrill) Dore, Sr. and graduated from Richmond High School, Class of 1955. While in high school he played football and worked at his brother’s local Mobil station.

From 1956 until his discharge in 1960, Alden was an honor guard for the US Air Force. He hitchhiked a ride home every other weekend from Washington DC to Maine, to see his sweetheart, Glenda, and never missed a role call on Monday mornings.

He and the former Glenda L. Sukeforth were married on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1957 for 62 wonderful years until her passing last June.

On Sept. 20, 2019, Alden and his son, Michael traveled with the Veterans Honor Flight Maine to Washington, DC for the weekend touring the nation’s capital and the veteran’s memorials. Besides his wife and family, this trip was the highlight of his life.

Alden was a truck driver and drove for numerous companies including Hemingway Trucking and Greyhound Bus lines. He later owned Whitmore’s Moving & Storage and AT Dore & Sons before moving to Florida. He could talk with anyone and make friends just as easy. He loved to joke, do impersonations, play cards, and being with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Alden was such a huge John Wayne fan, that he would lovingly sign cards to his wife as “The Duke”.

He and Glenda lived in Ocala, Fla. for 28 years.

Surviving are his children, Michael Dore of Westbrook, Thomas Dore of Gray, and Charlotte Libby and husband Bob of Standish; six grandchildren, Tom, Catherine, Justin, Troy, Samantha, and Chelsea; and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Glenda and his siblings, Charles Dore Jr., Oliver Dore, Rilla Jovin and Rebecca Dore.

Visiting hours will be held 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel. A reception will follow services at the Windham Veteran’s Center, 35 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Windham, Maine. Interment will be held in the Spring. To express condolences and to participate in Alden’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

