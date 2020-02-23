FALMOUTH – Susan Lund Stephens died peacefully at her home at the Oceanview Retirement Community in Falmouth, on Feb. 13, 2020.

Susan was born on May 7, 1935 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of James Lund, Jr. and Mabelle Matthews Lund. She graduated from the Mary Burnham School and Goucher College. She died as she lived, surrounded by her loving family and her beloved feline companion, Gus.

Susan was predeceased by her parents; her adoring husband, Horace D. Stephens; and an infant son, James Lund Stephens. She is survived by her five children, Carolyn M. Stephens, Robert W. Stephens, John D. Stephens, Jennifer U. Stephens, and Emily L. Stephens; and nine grandchildren.

She loved growing things – flowers, vegetables, children – and lived to create a warm and welcoming home, where she cooked beautifully and adventurously. She enjoyed entertaining and playing bridge with a close circle of friends. She traveled widely, visiting nearly every continent and U.S. state, and loved to take her children on excursions with her, whether to Cape Elizabeth or to Costa Rica. Many causes were near to her heart, and she gave generously. She felt very fortunate in her life, and believed in giving back.

Susan loved living at Oceanview and was active in the Oceanview community. A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at Oceanview at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, Maine. To view Susan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

The family would like to offer our special thanks to Dr. Christian Thomas, Melissa Timberlake, N.P., and Orlene DeMatteo, R.N.

Susan spent her life taking care of others. Asked what she wanted to be remembered for, she said, “A good family – that’s all I ever wanted.” She got her wish.

While our mother loved flowers of all kinds, if friends wish to commemorate Susan’s life, consider planting flowers or a tree in lieu of sending cut flowers.

