SOUTH PORTLAND – Dennis B. Masters, 79, of South Portland, died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded in love by his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren.Born in Tacoma, Wash. on Sept. 15, 1940, his family settled in Massachusetts where he later graduated from Revere High School, class of 1959. Dennis joined the United States Air Force in 1961 and was stationed at Plattsburg Air Force Base, New York, where he married and started a family. Following the end of his first marriage, Dennis reunited with his high school sweetheart, JoAnne Knight. They married in 1991 and made their forever home in South Portland, a loving place of congregation for their large, blended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Simon and Pearl (McKnight) Masters; and siblings, Gerald Masters and Darlene Harris.Dennis is survived by his wife JoAnne of South Portland; children, Denise Michaud of South Portland, Stephen Masters of Buxton, Jill and husband Adam Stoddard of Scarborough, and bonus-children, Roberta (Bobbi) and her husband Brian Jarvis of Bristol, R.I., Daryl Hemeon and his wife Kelly of Cape Elizabeth, and Keith Hemeon and wife Elizabeth (Liz) Restauri of Centennial, Colo. He also leaves behind siblings, Charles Masters of Albany, Ga., Bonnie Adams of Brookline, Mass., Clark Masters and wife Judith of Westborough, Mass., and siblings-in-law Althea McGrath of Peabody, Mass., William Knight and wife Barbara of Atkinson, N.H.; as well as 13 grandchildren and multiple generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A memorial service and reception will immediately follow, at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in the fall.To view Dennis’s full-length memorial or to share an online condolence, please visit his page at: www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.As an alternative to flowers, donations to the following organizations would be appreciated:Maine Cancer Foundation at mainecancer.org/donate-now orGosnell MemorialHospice House atwww.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give

