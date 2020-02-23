GORHAM – Gerald “Jerry” Garthwaite, 69, passed away Feb. 3, 2020 at his home in Gorham. He was the beloved husband of Anne Quinncannon Garthwaite, his wife of 39 years.

Jerry was born in Stamford, Conn., then moved to Wells, Maine where he attended high school. He served in the United States Navy before attending Maine Maritime Academy in Castine. There he was an Honors Graduate receiving a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering. Following graduation, Jerry worked at Gulf Oil Trading and Transportation Co. out of Houston, Texas, MEBA, and at American Trading and Transportation Inc. out of New York.

Jerry loved welding and had excellent problem solving skills. He was resourceful and always enjoyed a challenge.

He held many certifications including State of Maine Certified Welder, State of Maine 1st Class Stationary Engineer, United States Coast Guard 1st Class Diesel Engineer, and 1st Class Steam Engineer.

The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to the caregivers at Northern Light Homecare and Hospice, who treated Jerry with compassion during his final days. Special thanks go to Renee Durgin, PT and Peter Allen who worked tirelessly with Jerry, as well as the Hebert family who were always there.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Edaward and Agnes Garthwaite; brother-in-law, John Quincannon. He is survived by his wife, Anne Garthwaite of Gorham, brother-in-law, Stephen and his wife Helen Quincannon of Buxton; several nieces and nephews.

At Jerry’s request, a private service was held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland.

Those who wish may

make contributions in Gerald’s name to:

Sisters of the

Precious Blood

700 Bridge St.

Manchester, NH 03104-5495 or: Northern Light

Homecare & Hospice

50 Foden Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

