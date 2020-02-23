PORTLAND – Shirley M. Murphy, 87, of Portland, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the Barron Center. Shirley’s husband of 39 years, Francis E. Murphy, predeceased her on Feb. 18, 1995.

Services will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow, family and friends are invited to the Woodfords Club, 179 Woodford Street, Portland, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a complete obituary, to sign Shirley’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

