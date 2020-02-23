SCARBOROUGH – Bangs, 2020 at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Born in Gray on Dec. 19, 1936, the daughter of Clyde Gilbert and Lois E. Helms Morrision. Sylvia attended Pennell Institute in Gray and college in Portland at the School of Fine and Applied Art for four years. While there, she studied under Lawrence Sisson, James Elliott, and Jack Muench. She worked at Cole Farms in Gray, Denny’s, and Howard Johnson for a total of 23 years before going to work at Maine Medical Center for 15 years as a unit helper before retiring in 2000. After her retirement she volunteered at New England Rehab hospital visiting patients and passing out her drawings to them. Many of these patients and staff would frequently tell her she light up there day. Her true love and passion however was art, specifically pen and ink drawings which she showed at many different shows and studios such as Boston and Portland Art Museums, Boston Art Festival, UNE in Portland, Decordova Museum in Boston, the One Woman Show and Maine art Gallery in Wiscasset. The majority of her drawings were of the animals and native weeds of New England. She received many write-ups and features in the Maine Sunday Telegram. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Neal Bangs; two daughters Tatia Lewis and Torie Gendron, one son Jason Bangs; six grandchildren Cassandra Nealey, Jenny Alves, Alexandria Lewis, Nathan Lewis, Kyle Gendron and Grace Govan; as well as two great-grandchildren Annabelle and Emma; and a brother Paul and his wife Kim MorrisonServices are being handled by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. You may go to www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave any memories or condolences.

