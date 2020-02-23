NORTH YARMOUTH – Harlan C. Higgins, 90, of North Yarmouth, died on Feb. 18, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born on August 12, 1929, at home on West Street in Portland, the youngest child of Harry J. and Isabelle J. (Barnard) Higgins.

He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. He served in the Army from 1951-1953 and was stationed in Germany. He later married Barbara C. Palmer in Woodfords Congregational Church in Portland in 1954. He attended Portland University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1959.

Harlan, his parents, siblings and friends spent many summers at camp on Bonny Eagle Pond.

He worked at the YMCA, refereed basketball in the area and walked a mile each day until recently. He was an avid sports fan who loved baseball, football, hockey and basketball. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots, Seadogs and the original Maine Mariners play.

He and his wife owned and operated Rosemont Carpet in Portland.

He was a teacher and driver education instructor for many years and retired from Kennebunk School Dept.

Harlan was a member of the Deering Lodge #183 in Portland for 65 years, Portland-St. Alban Commandery #2 and a member of the Shriners, Kora of Lewiston.

Harlan loved people and will be remembered as wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara; sisters, infant Marjorie Higgins and Priscilla Merrifield; brother, Raymond Higgins and his wife Shirley; niece, Linda Libby.

He is survived by a son, Craig and his sons, Christopher and Jameson; daughter, Sally Welch and her husband Jack and son Michael; nephew, Richard Higgins and his wife Arlene.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers that cared for Harlan including Dr. Patch and his staff, the staff at MaineHealth Care at Home and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

A private interment service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Harlan’s online guest book.

If desired, donations in his memory may be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous