FARMINGDALE – William Edward Cummings, 92, of Farmingdale, a Navy veteran and avid outdoorsman, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020 with his wife, Joan, at his side.

“Bill”, as friends called him, was born in Brunswick on Aug. 13, 1927, the son of William A. Cummings and Emma Blaisdell Cummings.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; and son, William Edward; sisters, Caroline, Marjorie and Eleanor, brother, Albert; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill grew up in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1945. He joined the U.S Navy during World War II, serving his country from 1945-1948. Bill married the love of his life, Joan Brooks, on Sept. 17, 1955. Their son, William Edward, was born Sept. 11, 1961.

Bill had a love for Model T. Fords and his 1926 version, nicknamed “Lizzie”, was often used for tours, displayed at car shows and shown to third graders to teach them about antique cars.

In 1970, Bill built a camp on Cupsuptic Lake in Maine’s Western Mountains and, after retiring in 1986 from the U.S. Post Office, he lived at the lakeside home with his wife, Joan.

Bill had a long and diverse career, attending Chicago Technical College, fixing cars at an auto garage in Bath and serving as a Bath police officer from 1957 to 1965. He retired from the post office as a supervisor.

During his younger years, Bill enjoyed spring skiing on Tuckerman’s Ravine on Mount Washington and cutting trails on Sugarloaf Mountain. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman and spent many hours riding snowmobiles with his son, William. He belonged to snowmobile clubs in Rangeley, Farmingdale and Bath.

Bill was a member of the Solar Masonic Lodge No. 14 in Bath and the Kemankeag Masonic Lodge No. 213 in Rangeley. He received his 50-year pin in 2017 and joined Kora Shrine in 1988. He became a 32 Degree Mason and was provost treasurer for the Western Mountain Shriners Club for 18 years.

He was also a member of United Bikers of Maine; the American Legion; the Obsolete Auto League; and the Maine chapter of the Model T Club of America.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, 31 Highland Ave. in Gardiner. A spring burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the

Shriners Hospital for Children

51 Blossom Street

Boston, MA 02114

or the

Highland Avenue United Methodist Church

31 Highland Ave.

Gardiner, ME 04345

