ACTON – Philip (Phil) M. Worster, 96, of Acton passed away in his home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. He was born in Berwick, Maine on May 21, 1923. Phil was the son of Irene Littlefield and was raised by his grandmother Minnie and aunt Mary Worster.He graduated from Berwick High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a Signalman in the merchant marine in World War II, completing tours in Europe as well as the Pacific. After returning home, Phil married Jean Westcott of Springvale. They had two sons, Phil and Tom, who they raised in Berwick. He worked for 32 years at the Schiller Station in Portsmouth for the Public Service Company of New Hampshire, retiring as a Floor Manager in 1984. Phil was an active member, Deacon, and Trustee of the North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford. He was also a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a Freemason.In 1955, Phil and Jean purchased a camp on Square Pond in Acton. They enjoyed many summers at the lake with family and friends. They permanently made it their home in 1984 and spent winters in Florida. In retirement, he became an avid golfer with some of his best friends. Phil was his children’s and grandchildren’s biggest fan, never missing a sporting event, school activity, or opportunity to tell his friends how proud he was. He will be affectionately remembered by his three grandchildren who adored him. Phil was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Jean L. Worster along with brothers Lyle and Leo Littlefield and his sister Gertrude (Littlefield) Hartford. He is survived by his children, Philip A. Worster and his wife Linda of Portland, Thomas L. Worster and his wife Kathi of Shapleigh; grandchildren Collin Worster of Los Angeles, Calif., Dr. Kelly Worster of Portland, Dr. Devin Worster and his wife Olga Cuevas Gomez of New York, N.Y.; Devin’s mother Ellen Fecteau and stepfather Ken Eason of Acton. Phil’s family is grateful for the care provided by so many people over the last few years, allowing him to remain in his home – with a special thanks to Kristi Kidney of Acton.A funeral service will be held in the Spring with further details to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in his memory to:

North Parish Congregational Church UCC

895 Main St.

Sanford, ME

