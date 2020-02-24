KENNEBUNK

Museum selling tree seeds to celebrate bicentennials

As part of its yearlong celebration of the dual bicentennials of the State of Maine and the Town of Kennebunk, the Brick Store Museum is overseeing a Bicentennial Tree Project, that invites families to purchase tree seeds at the museum.

Museum director Cynthia Walker said this project is intended to mark the 200th birthday observations in a permanent way. “Not only will your tree hold memories for your family, but the environmental benefits of planting a tree mean that future generations can enjoy this beautiful place as well,” said Walker.

Two tree seed kits will be offered: an American Elm and a paper birch tree, both symbolic of the areas history. The American Elm once was an abundant fixture on the Kennebunk landscape before Dutch Elm disease wiped them out in the 1970s. The elm also is featured on Kennebunk’s Town Seal. The paper birch tree was used by the Wabanaki for canoe-making. Tree kits are $25, with $20 of that amount being a donation to support the Brick Store Museum’s mission of education, preservation, and community access to our shared history.

Kits can be purchased online at brickstoremuseum.org, by calling 985-4802, or drop by the museum, at 117 Main St., Tuesday through Sunday during operating hours.

STATEWIDE

Annual sock drive collects 2,266 pairs

Senior Corps volunteers, Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions, and RSVP, in partnership with Renys department stores, are pleased to announce the second annual “Warm Heart, Warm Feet” sock drive collected 2,266 pairs of socks.

The socks were collected at Renys stores statewide during the month of January.

The socks, valued at more than $7,200, were delivered to homeless shelters, soup kitchens and programs supporting older adults throughout the state.

The “Warm Heart, Warm Feet” program was founded following Gov. Janet Mills’ 2019 inauguration when she encouraged the people of Maine to participate in a statewide “Day of Service” as a capstone to her inaugural week in office. The Day of Service was a call to action to foster community and civic engagement, one Senior Corps volunteers are committed to continuing annually.

PORTLAND

Youth raise over $15,000 during ‘Souper’ Bowl of Caring

Young Catholics from around Maine raised over $15,000 and collected thousands of food items during a “Souper” Bowl of Caring event in early February.

Youth from the many participating churches gathered donations at several Maine parishes with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting local charities and food pantries in their communities.

WINDHAM

Riding To The Top to host research study

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus of Aurora, Colo., in collaboration with the Maine Medical Center Research Institute, has been awarded a $2.5 million grant to study why therapeutic horseback riding benefits children with autism spectrum disorder, particularly children who have co-occurring psychiatric diagnoses. The Maine portion of the study will be conducted at Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham, which provides equine-assisted activities and therapies for people with disabilities.

A previous study by principal investigator Robin Gabriels, a CU Anschutz researcher and Children’s Hospital Colorado psychologist, showed that a 10-week therapeutic horseback riding intervention reduced irritability and hyperactivity while improving the social and communication skills of youth on the autism spectrum.

The 5-year-study is the largest of its kind and will include roughly 142 children between ages six to 16.

Studies at Riding To The Top will begin this summer. Following eligibility screening, children will be randomly assigned to the therapeutic horseback riding group or a barn group (non-riding) for 10-week interventions. Participants in both groups will wear heart rate and electrodermal activity monitoring devices during each visit and have saliva samples taken before and after the interventions to measure levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Those interested in potentially participating or volunteering in the study should call RTT program director Kate Jeton at 207-892-2813, Ext. 22.

