If one looks closely at federal legislation proposed over the past few years, one will find many bipartisan attempts at addressing issues. Unfortunately, these proposals are sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk because he does not want to give Democrats credit for anything in the government. While today’s Republican Party has moved far to the right, there are still areas of agreement should Mr. McConnell and President Trump allow proposed legislation to move forward.

Since McConnell and Trump will not do this and since Trump’s followers are so extreme in their belief in him, it is up to the rest of us to stop this situation. It appears now that somewhere between 35-40% of voters are in this extreme group. So be it. Frankly, if 49.9% of voters are in this group, it is still up to the rest of us to vote these people out so our country can move forward responding to climate change, health care needs, environmental problems, educational needs and the well-being of both the middle and lower classes. Vote them out!

Brian Hirst, Harpswell

