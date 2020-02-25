LIMERICK – Lee A. Martin, 56, of Limerick passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Portland, Oct. 7, 1963, the son of Joseph and Anita (Smith) Martin Jr.

Lee attended local schools and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1982. Lee worked as a cabinet maker for Pond Cove Millwork and later for Town and Country.

He served in the Air National Guard from 1984 until 1989.

Lee was employed by Cumberland and York Distributors as a driver and then as a sales representative for Nappi Distributors.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbecuing, and spending time with his family.

Lee is survived by his parents of Old Orchard Beach, a son, Alex Martin of Limerick and companion Johnna Cote, a daughter, Erin Martin of Waterboro, three sisters, Lorna Martin of Old Orchard Beach, Laurie Emmons of Baldwin and Lisa O’Bar of Old Orchard Beach, and a grandson, Gabriel Martin of Waterboro.

Private family gathering will be held. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills), is entrusted with his arrangements.

