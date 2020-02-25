BUXTON – Kenneth A. Poole, 78, of Seavey Drive, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 6, 1942, in Bath the son of Lyman and Anne King Poole.

He was educated in local schools and graduated from Morse High School, where he was the Senior Class President.

Ken then graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with a degree in business. He played baseball and football for the Maine Black Bears and was president of the Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.

He also was enrolled in ROTC and joined the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam and Germany and rose to the rank of captain. While in Vietnam, he received the Bronze Star and was evacuated the day before the Tet Offensive.

After his service, he returned home and entered the Sears Managements Training program. He was the manager of Sears in South Portland in the hardware department for 29 years and later for 15 years in appliances.

He was also a member of the VFW of Portland Post 6859.

Ken and his wife, Nola, owned and operated The Sports Section Photography in Buxton for several years.

Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, family and was an avid New England sports fan.

He was an even prouder fan of his grandchildren’s athletic accomplishments.

He saw the good in everyone. Ken set an example to live by: to take care of family, cherish friends and be a good human. He encouraged his family to dare to try anything and have the courage to “screw up”.

Ken, his wife and family recently traveled to Las Vegas for their 25th wedding anniversary, where they renewed their vows.

Survivors include the love of his life of 30 years marriage, Nola Poole of Buxton; three sons, Jim Poole of South Portland and wife, Missy, Derrick Cote of New Gloucester and wife, Sarah, and Jason Cote of Windham and wife, Amy; a daughter, Jeanie DiBiase of South Portland and husband, Mike; and 13 grandchildren, Danielle, Joseph, Devin, Jimmy, Jacob, Lauren, Anthony, Johnny, Camden, Sawyer, Corbin, Elliott and Piper.

Friends and relatives may call from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, (Bar Mills), Maine.

A 5:30 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. U.S. Army Military Honors will conclude the service.

A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Post 6859, 787 Forest Ave., Portland, Maine, from 7-9 p.m.

