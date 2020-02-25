LYMAN – Marjorie G. Johnston, 95, of John Street, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at The Inn at Atlantic Heights with her family by her side. She was born in Biddeford, Sep. 5, 1924, the daughter of Roy and Anne Twomey Ross. She attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1942. Marjorie worked for Western Union. She was a homemaker and raised her family. She later worked the hot lunch program and retired in the mid 1980s. She enjoyed sewing and painting. She was a member and first sacristan of St. Philip’s Church, Good Shepherd Parish in Lyman, where she was a member of the Parish Council. Marjorie also volunteered at the Community Library in Lyman, where she was a storyteller and reader. She also volunteered at the Lyman Elementary School. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, William Johnston III in 2010, and two sisters, Dorothy Whalen, Pauline Shaw and two grandsons, Stephen M. Johnston and Keith A. Johnston. Survivors include four sons, Robert Johnston and his wife, Faith, Bruce Johnston and his wife, Joanne, Brian Johnston and his wife, Ellen, and Blaine Johnston and his wife, Gayle, all of Lyman, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours are to be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at funeral home. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband of 64 years. The family would like to thank the staff of The Inn at Atlantic Heights and Seal Rock and Beacon Hospice for the great care she received when she was there. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to:Community Library10 John StreetLyman, ME 04002or to theAnimal Welfare SocietyPO Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous