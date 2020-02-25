BRUNSWICK – Georgiana “Linda” Hatstat, 70, of Brunswick, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, at the Winship Green Nursing Home after a short illness, surrounded by friends and family. Linda was born in Albany on Nov. 4, 1949, the daughter of Ralph E. Hatstat and Ella Margret MacMahan. She was raised in Hungry Hollow, South Paris, by the Robinson Family. Growing up on a farm she was a member of the 4-H Club and also the Hi Ho Horse Club.

Linda graduated from Oxford Hills high school, class of 1967. After high school Linda went on to further her education and graduated from Lewiston Development Program as a nurse’s aide in 1968, working at CMG for several years.

Linda’s family was split up at a young age, many of her siblings living all over the state. On Christmas eve of 1979, Linda located her twin sister in Brunswick, she packed her things and moved to Brunswick. Linda was employed at Bath Iron Works for the next 10 years before working at Bowdoin College until her retirement in 2013.

Linda loved to cook and share with friends and neighbors, especially her fudge! She had a passion for her flower gardens and a love for her cats, Tux, Gracie and Squeek, calling them her children. She will be missed by all those that loved her.

She was predeceased by three sisters, Blanche (Jean) Vares and Myra Marfgret Farda, her twin, Georgina (Barbara) Howell.

Linda is survived by her brother, Edwin V. Hatstat Sr. and his wife Carole from Upton, Mass., and a sister, Ann Leonard and her longtime partner, Jay Merry of Harpswell; a half-sister, Louise Willy of Sweden and a half-brother, Everett Hatstat of Albany; many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life held for Linda at The Bath Elks Club, 1 Lombard Street, Bath from 1-5 p.m., on March 14, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

The Brunswick

Humane Society

30 Range Road

Brunswick, Maine

or

The Paws in the Door

16 Winter Street

Bath, Maine

