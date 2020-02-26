Birthday Fundraiser

Exhibits/Galleries

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, “Our Home, Through the Seasons,” by Robert Wieferich and “Dog on Thin Ice,” by R. Brown Lethem, through March 7.

“Dash Masland: Recent Works from a Modern Quilter,” to March 6, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Work by a local woman, yarmouthlibrary.org/art-gallery.

“A Walk in the Woods”Annual Exhibit of Visual Arts, American landscape paintings, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Friday-Sunday March 6-29. richardboydartgallery.com.

Friday 3/6

First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., free self-guided tour of art galleries, studios, museums, and alternative art venues on the first Friday of every month, creativeportland.com.

“Light Room: Practice Opening,” 5-8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St, Portland. Installation and participatory project. Free, space538.org.

Mapping the (stillness) Project, 5:30-8 p.m., by Susan Bickford, KISMET Foundation’s 2020 Artist-in-Residence, Yarmouth History Center, 118 E Elm St. Free, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Sunday 3/8

Sunday Film Series: “Coney Island” (1917) & “The Idle Class” (1921), 1-3 p.m. Shown in 16mm with live musical accompaniment. All ages, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $5-$10, mayostreetarts.org.

Monday 3/9

Kinonik 16mm series: “Brighton Rock,” 7-10 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St, Portland. As the sadistic Pinkie, Richard Attenborough masterfully brings the unique menace of a sharply dressed, soft-spoken British gangster to life, $6-$8, space538.org.

Ongoing

“Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Celebrates 10 Years and 100 Maine Photo Collectors,” USM Glickman Family Library, MMPA Gallery, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland. Through May 16. Free, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Film

Ongoing

Patriot Nickelodeon Cinema, One Temple St., Portland, patriotcinemas.com.

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249, usm.maine.edu/planet/events.

Museums

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 12-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Wednesday 3/4

Allen Stone, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St, Portland. $25, auramaine.com.

Bear Hands, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St, Portland. $18, Port City Music Hall.

Cherish The Ladies, 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Grammy-nominated, Irish-American supergroup, $30-$35, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Maine Dead Project Winter Residency, 8 p.m. Wednesdays in March, Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $5, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Thursday 3/5

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6-9 p.m., Solo Italiano, 100 Commercial St., Portland. Vintage jazz, modern, R&B-inspired tunes and Americana. Free.

Highway Kind: A Celebration of Townes Van Zandt, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. Portland-based musician Seth Warner, $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Kane Brown, 7:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $36.75.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. -12:30 a.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Myq Kaplan, 6:30 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20.62, eventbrite.com.

Noonday Concert Series: Organist Harold Stover, 12:15-12:50 p.m., First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com.

Friday 3/6

Artie Lange, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35, statetheatreportland.com.

Bait Bag, 7 p.m., Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $8, statetheatreportland.com/port-city.

Lauren Crosby, Liz Bills, & MAMM’s “Girls Rock 2020,” 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $10-$12, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 3/7

Piano Monster Festival, 5 p.m., hosted by Maine Music Teachers Association at Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road, Falmouth. Free, mainemta.org.

Chas Lester Sings Bill Withers, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. R&B, $12.

Bell Systems 3DEP Release Party with Just Plain Jones and vinyl DJ Neil Collins, 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $12-$15, eventbrite.com.

Delirious: A Funky Dance Party, 8 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St, Portland. DJs Foxy, Dirty Keys and DoomsdayJ for a night of funk, disco and old school hip hop.

Tenebrae: From Darkness to Light, 3 p.m., candlelight concert and music by Palestrina, Hildegard von Bingen, Pärt, Allegri, and MacMillan, Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St., Portland. $10-$20, oratoriochorale.org.

Unwritten : 60 Years in the Making, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., featuring Gina and The Red Eye Flight Crew, $15, all proceeds benefit Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ongoing

80’s ‘n’ Retro Party, last Saturday of every month at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Rotating DJs spin alt, pop, and hairband jams. flasklounge.com.

Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Quiet Riot Act, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Porthole Restaurant and Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Gallery: Composing Choreography, 2 p.m. to March 7, Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 509 Forest Ave., Portland. $10-$35, portlandballet.org.

Native Gardens, March 3-29, Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Comedy; well-intentioned neighbors turn into feuding enemies, $32-$60, portlandstage.org.

‘Blithe Spirit’

Midcoast

Auditions

“Midcoast Maine’s Got Talent 2020,” all ages and all types of talent are welcome to try out for the May event for “vocalist,” “dance” and “other/specialty.” Free, brunswickmainerotary.org.

Call for artists

Art2020, juried exhibit open to all Maine artists and those with a strong connection to the state, on view May 15-June 20, at 100 Water St. in Hallowell. Deadline for submissions is April 1; see harlowgallery.org/art2020.

Exhibits/Galleries

“One of Each,” Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through March.

“Stonewall Comes to Maine,” Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick, showcases historical images and text highlighting the Stonewall Riots of 1969 and items featuring Maine’s LGBTQ+ history, through April.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Film

Wednesday 3/11

Maine in the Movies: “A Stolen Life” (1946), 7-9 p.m., Nordica Theatre, 1 Freeport Village Station, Suite 130, starring and produced by Bette Davis. Free, freeportartsandculture.org.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Museums

“Fast Fashion/Slow Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, inspired by the question “How are our clothes actually made?” On view through August.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

“The Visitors,” new work by Andrea Dezsӧtogether with art from Bowdoin’s collections, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to April 12.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Friday 3/6

Big Blue, 7 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com.

Saturday 3/7

Music in March: Duquette & Dancer, 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, free.

Sunday 3/8

“Maine’s 200th: Music of Early Maine,” Bicentennial Concert by DaPonte String Quartet, 2 p.m., UU Church, Brunswick.

Tenebrae: From Darkness to Light, 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick, candlelight concert and music by Palestrina, Hildegard von Bingen, Pärt, Allegri, and MacMillan, $10-$20, brownpapertickets.com.

Wednesday 3/12

World Famous Grassholes, 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport, 5-piece bluegrass band from Maine, $12, $15/door, 560-5300.

Saturday 3/14

UUCB Concerts for a Cause: Heather Masse and Jed Wilson, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. Donations benefit Tedford Housing.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre St., Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Karaoke, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursdays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

Open Jukebox, 7 p.m. to midnight, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Play tunes for free every Friday, brunswickdowntown.org.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater

“Blithe Spirit,” March 6, 7, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $12-$15, chocolatechurcharts.org.

“Our Stories Need to be Told,” The Theater Project, School Street, Brunswick, March 13-29, Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. Portrays Holocaust survivors who came to Maine after WWII. $10-$20, theaterproject.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: