CAPE ELIZABETH —Plots are now available in the town’s two community gardens, which include 90 plots next to the Gull Crest fields and at Maxwell’s Farm on Spurwink Avenue.
Gardeners are required to use organic methods and are expected to spend several hours a season on general garden duties. Each garden also has vegetable plots that serve Maine Harvest for Hunger and volunteers are needed to maintain those areas.
Residents interested in growing organic produce should send their name, mailing address, phone number, email address and location preference to Rachel Stamieszkin at [email protected].
