City officials in Bath will host a public hearing next week to answer questions about their plan to partner with state and federal wildlife officials on trapping potentially rabid animals.
The meeting will be held next Thursday from 5-6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Fisher Mitchell School.
A panel of experts will field questions from the public, city spokeswoman Lindsey Goudreau said.
The city’s goal is to reduce the population densities of rabies-carrying species, such as foxes, skunks and raccoons that have contributed to a spike in rabies case in Bath. A number of high-profile fox attacks spurred the city to respond to public pressure.
Since the city announced its intent this month to implement a trapping plan, some in the community have raised concerns about whether all other options were considered and whether the city considered the side effects of killing off some animals.
In addition to the public hearing, the city plans to host a low-cost dog and cat rabies vaccination clinic, organized by Midcoast Humane Society, at the Bath Regional Information Center from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Bath will host public meeting on fox trapping plan
-
Schools and Education
Portland seeks way to finish school renovations despite funding shortage
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland/Deering advances with preliminary round victory
-
Local & State
Council committee recommends leash restrictions for Baxter Woods
-
Local & State
Student charged with making bomb threat at Lakes Region High School
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.