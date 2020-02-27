BIDDEFORD – Isabella May (Lewis) Chretien, 99, of Biddeford, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Southern Maine Health Care.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1921, in Saco, daughter of George and Laurette (Proulx) Lewis.

She was a loving mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had many friends with whom she enjoyed playing Beano and cards at the senior centers, and loved the challenge of crosswords, word jumbles, and Cryptoquip.

She was very active and independent until the end. She continued to take walks regularly as weather permitted, up to two weeks before her death. She took pride in her well-coordinated outfits, colors included. Her passion for family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren kept her youthful. She loved playing with them.

She continued to drive until she was 97 years old, wanting to run her own errands as independently as she could. She insisted on taking care of her own needs; doing her own shopping, laundry, preparing her own meals, doing dishes and paying her own way. She was embarrassed when strangers paid for her groceries (which happened on several occasions). She loved to dance and perform with her friends at the senior center and accompanying music with spoons.

Isabella is survived by her son, Don and wife, Ardis Chretien, daughters, Dolores Rollins and Jacqueline Picard and her husband, Donald; grandchildren, Nicole Williams and her husband, Brad, Shannon Chretien Utkina and her husband, Alex, Timothy Rollins and his wife, Michelle, Christina Rollins Saylor and her husband, Stuart; great-grandchildren, Savannah Berthiaume, Hunter Williams, Alex Williams, Mia Isabella Utkina, Veronica Rollins, James Rollins, and Piper Saylor.

She was predeceased by her siblings, husband, Albert in 2004, and son-in-law, Jim Rollins.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine 04005. Burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the springtime. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Maine Healthcare

Critical Care Unit

1 Medical Center Dr.

Biddeford, ME 04005

