Portland students inspired to give by Cape Elizabeth veteran

Cheverus High School in Portland has a long history of honoring veterans and welcomes veterans to come and share their experiences with students.

One such visit inspired a school-wide fundraiser during Maine Catholic Schools Week, which culminated on Feb. 1.

In November, Sgt. Craig Grossi, a former Marine and Cape Elizabeth resident, brought his dog, Fred, to Cheverus for a special presentation. Grossi is the author of “Craig and Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.” The book details the relationship between he and Fred, whom he found while serving in Afghanistan.

In 2010, Grossi was on patrol in Afghanistan when he spotted a young dog “with a big, goofy head and little legs.” After eating a piece of beef jerky Grossi offered, the dog began to follow him.

“Having Fred there and just knowing you could go over to him on your break … your blood pressure would drop and you wouldn’t be so worried about the next attack or what you had to do later,” Grossi said.

A beautiful, life-changing friendship was forged. One that helped Sergeant Grossi as he recovered from post-traumatic stress.

​After hearing the presentation, Cheverus students, who also had read the book, decided to join the effort to help veterans heal from the trauma of war.

The students held “dress down days” in exchange for a donation, wrote letters and made cards for servicemen and servicewomen and hosted a Concert for a Cause.

It total, just over $4,400 was raised, with all proceeds going to the Semper Fi Fund, dedicated to providing financial assistance and support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

Deering High teen named youth leader by Lewiston law firm

Conrad Gabriel of Portland and Riley Stevenson of Waldoboro have been recognized with the Berman & Simmons Youth Leaders Award for their outstanding dedication to serve their communities.

The Youth Leaders Award gives eligible Maine students who are involved in a community project a $500 educational award and an additional $250 towards the student’s cause.

Gabriel, a Deering High School senior, has spent two years as the outreach director for the Yellow Tulip project, which seeks to de-stigmatize mental health issues nationwide. Gabriel also served as the National Key Club Lt. Governor and Committee Chair for International Projects for the New England region. He has also founded a March for Our Lives group at his high school to promote gun law reform. Gabriel is a member of Seeds of Peace, as well as a fierce debater; he has won awards in both Public Forum and Lincoln Douglas and plans to enroll at Tulane University’s honor’s college in the fall.

Berman & Simmons welcomes nominations for the next Youth Leaders Award by March 13. The award is open to all Maine students who are actively enrolled in middle or high school and have been going “above and beyond” to promote a cause they’re passionate about. Learn more at bermansimmons.com/youth-leaders-award.

