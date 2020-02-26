The recent news that Gov. Mills has signed a bill to expand affordable-housing state tax credits – providing $10 million per year for eight years – is good news for badly needed affordable-housing development. Every day we read about serious housing affordability issues, and every day we read how states and communities are trying to deal with this crisis, with limited success.
There are many, many ways to finance affordable housing, but mostly these programs rely heavily on tax credits, or are only dedicated to rental units. What is missing from Maine’s new legislation is financing support for affordable homeownership.
Too often we read about lower- to middle-income families in rental housing paying well over 50 percent of their income for housing, leaving too few dollars for food, health care, transportation and other essentials. But not often enough do policymakers advance legislation that will help lower-income families buy an affordable home and afford monthly utilities and, yes, property taxes. Not often do lawmakers find a way to support and expand affordable homeownership, where it is possible for hardworking families to care for their home and have the potential to create wealth.
Renting a subsidized (by taxpayer) apartment may be a step ahead for many families, but Maine’s lawmakers should help income-challenged families to build their forever home – a home they can afford, enjoy and own.
Godfrey Wood
executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Letter: Limbaugh made farce of GOP, conservatism
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Childhood disease can make kids very sick – vote ‘no’ on 1
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: Feb. 26
-
Editorials
Our View: Upon further review, Maine should stay away from hoops replay
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: Here’s how Bernie can beat Trump (possibly, theoretically)
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.