Maine officially became a state on March 15, 1820. In celebration of this noteworthy event, the Windham Public Library, in conjunction with Windham’s Bicentennial Committee, is hosting a Bicentennial Tea from 1-3 p.m. on March 14, at the Little Meetinghouse on Roosevelt Trail in North Windham. Enjoy a cup of tea or hot chocolate, snacks and bicentennial birthday cake. You can also take part in crafting activities, play a trivia game and see an exhibit of historic photos of Windham’s farming community. The Historical Society will be on hand selling bicentennial calendars in case you haven’t gotten yours yet. If you’d like to RSVP or if you have any questions, call Jen Alvino at the Library at 892-1908.

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department will be taking area seniors on a trip to Boston March 13 to visit this year’s Boston Flower Show. The show’s theme is “Garden Party: Celebrating Friends & Family” and will feature colorful, life-sized gardens that use the latest in landscaping designs. The cost for the trip is $35. The bus leaves the Parks & Recreation Office at 8 School Road at 8 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. There are lunch concessions available at the show. Put a little springtime into your life and come along for the ride.

Moms, grandmothers, aunts, sisters and other women who play a significant role in a young boy’s life are invited to attend Mother/Son Night Out from 7-8:30 p.m. March 20 at Windham Middle School. The event is open to boys in the fifth grade and under and will feature a DJ, refreshments, oversized board games, inflatables and more. There will also be an opportunity for moms to get their pictures taken with their sons to commemorate the evening. Tickets are on sale now through the Windham Parks & Recreation Department for $25 and $10 for each additional son. The price increases to $35 after March 11, so get your tickets now. Tickets will not be available at the door. For further details, call Parks & Recreation, 892-1905.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church is hosting a free community meal with a St. Patrick’s theme at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Dinner fare will include green punch, appetizers, Irish soda bread and beef stew. For dessert, you can enjoy a sheet cake with green icing and green sugar-free jello. All are welcome to join in on the fun.

