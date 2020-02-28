GRAY — Nomination papers available at the Town Office, 24 Main St., for local elections.

There are two open three-year seats on the Town Council, two open three-year seats on the SAD 15 Board of Directors and one five-year term as Water District Trustee.

All nomination papers must be received by the town clerk no later than April 20 at noon. For more information, please call the town office at 657-3339 or visit the town website.

