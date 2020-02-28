Snowmobile Club annual dance

Something Stupid, a favorite Maine cover band, returns March 13 to host a party at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray, as a fundraiser for the Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club. This event is from 8 p.m. to midnight, is open to the public and promises to offer an awesome time.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $12 per person. There will be a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Call Andrea Segars at 577-2563 for more information.

First GNG Winter Fest

Gray and New Gloucester recreation departments are partnering to offer the first ever Gray-New Gloucester Winter Fest March 6-7. The event will be held at Pennell Park at the Gray Town Hall Complex, 24 Main St.

From 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, featured events are ice skating, a bonfire and music. Activities on Saturday, March 7, include a skating skills challenge at 12:30 p.m., maple candy demonstration at 1 p.m. and snowshoe obstacle races at 1:30 p.m.

For the snow sculpture contest, families can begin to build snow sculptures at any time during the program. The contest ends and judging begins at 2:30 p.m. A few supplies will be available for participants to use, but it is highly recommend that sculptors bring their own tools/supplies.

The snack shack will be open during the festival, with all proceeds benefiting the recreation scholarship funds of both towns. For more information, email [email protected]

Popular performer returns

Through her soft guitar picking and distinctively rich voice, Hayley Reardon evokes the folk tradition of yesterday with an unmistakably modern acoustic sound. She is making a return performance to the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 7. Admission is $10 at the door.

Research historical archives

The archives and library research collections of the New Gloucester Historical Society is open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. History Barn tours are available on request.

Town Democratic Caucus

The New Gloucester Democratic Committee hosts its biennial town caucus on Sunday, March 8, at the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road. Check in will begin at 3 p.m. and the caucus will start at 4 p.m. Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Androscoggin, is the guest speaker.

All New Gloucester Democrats are invited to attend. New voters, or those not already enrolled in a political party, may register as Democrats at the caucus.

Preregistration at mainedems.org/caucus is encouraged but not mandatory. For more information, contact caucus convener Nichole Stevens at 807-7694 or [email protected]

Heart & Sole

As part of the Girls on the Run series, Heart & Sole is a new after school program for sixth to eighth grade girls where they can cultivate their strengths and be their best selves. Participants can run, walk or skip … as long as they’re moving forward. While physical activity is a core element of the program, they don’t have to be track and field superstars to participate. The season concludes with Girls on the Run 5K.

The team size is 8-15 for this 10-week program taking place at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School from 2:15-4:15 p.m. on Thursdays, starting on March 19. For program fees and to register, go to girlsontherunmaine.org. The organizer is Shelley Blake [email protected]

Public budget hearing

The public is invited to The Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, to comment on the town’s proposed budget for FY 2021. Selectmen’s budget workshops produced several proposed cuts, such as the elimination of the assistant librarian position and a 25% cutback in the public library’s hours of operation. The Budget Committee will consider these reductions during deliberations. The public hearing will be televised on local access cable Channel 1302 and will be available as video-on-demand at newgloucester.com.

