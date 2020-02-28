PHIPPSBURG – On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, James Charles Cullen passed away surrounded by his loving family, including remarkable nephews and a niece who were there supporting him daily. Jim was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on May 24, 1958. He grew up in Millinocket, graduating from Stearns High School where he cultivated his love for the great outdoors. Jim was an avid fly fisherman and hunter traveling to exotic locations such as Mexico, Alaska, and Africa with family and friends to enjoy both sports. He was also an accomplished cook and self-taught artist, sharing his talent with both family and friends.

Jim spent his entire working career at Bath Iron Works retiring after 40 years in 2017. He felt very fortunate to have met and worked with many wonderful people that he considered family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kim, with whom he shared a gratifying life in Phippsburg for 30 years. He is also survived by his brother Steve and wife, Mary Alice, his sister Nancy and husband Dan Hackett, brother Tim, brother-in-law David Beaumont, sisters/brothers-in-law, Joyce and Gary Berlucchi, Tony and Cindy Dicentes, Jay and Leslie Dicentes, Jim and Theresa Dicentes, Joe and Deb Dicentes. He was also blessed to be called Uncle Jim by many amazing nieces and nephews; cousins, and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Edward Cullen, his mother and stepfather, Arline and Raymond LeVasseur; his brother, Michael and sister, Lynn Beaumont.

He will be profoundly missed by all who loved him so dearly. However, Jim requested no immediate services. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in the spring.

www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the

Dean Snell Cancer

Foundation

P.O. Box 104

Brunswick, ME 04011

which provides financial assistance to cancer patients at New England Cancer Specialists in Brunswick;

or the

Phippsburg Land Trust

P.O. Box 123

Phippsburg, ME 04562

or the

Mid-Coast Humane Society

30 Range Road

Brunswick, ME 04011

