WEST BATH – Harriet M. Pepper, 91, of West Bath, died Feb. 5, 2020 in North Carolina. She was born in Providence, R.I. in 1928, the fifth of Clarence and Helen Murdock’s seven daughters.

In 1951 she married Kenneth Pepper. They lived in Scituate, R.I. until moving to West Bath in 1995.

She began her studies at the University of Rhode Island in 1967, received a doctorate from the State University of New York in 1990, and went on to teach literature and composition.

She and her husband enjoyed an adventurous life, including sailing in Rhode Island, Maine, Nova Scotia, Europe, and the Caribbean. She loved to swim and was a member of the YMCA. She was also a member of North Scituate Baptist Church, the Rhode Island Civic Chorale, and First Parish Church in Brunswick.

She is predeceased by her youngest daughter; and her husband of 68 years.

Survivors include two sisters; two daughters; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

