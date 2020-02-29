WESTBROOK – Joan Louise (Russo) Bertin of Westbrook died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, following a long battle with congestive heart failure.

The daughter of Anthony and Olive (York) Russo, Joan was born in Portland on March 21, 1938. She attended Cathedral and St. Joseph’s Grammar Schools and graduated from Deering High School, class of 1956.

Joan married Roger Bertin Sr. on Feb. 2, 1957 and lived in Westbrook all their married life and moved to Scarborough in 2001. In 2014, Joan moved back to Westbrook.

She was employed by Fairchild Semiconductor for 35 years. For 22 of those years, she worked in the human resources and benefits department. When she retired from Fairchild, she worked with her husband, Roger, in the floral business until his death in 2003. In 2004, Joan worked for Kohl’s for several years until she retired due to health issues.

Joan was a homemaker, enjoyed crocheting, knitting, bowling and most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was that she was able to welcome both grandchildren and great-grandchildren to her family. She was a generous, kind and caring person and was an inspiration to everyone who came into her life.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Anthony Russo Jr.; her loving husband of 47 years, Roger Bertin Sr.; and a son, Joseph H. Bertin.

Joan is survived by her children, Deborah Jackson and her husband, David of Scarborough, Anne Marston and her husband, Jon of Port Charlotte, Fla., Roger Bertin Jr. and his partner, Randy Ross of North Port, Fla., Ronald Bertin and his wife, Valerie Scott, of Severn Bridge, Ontario; grandchildren, Dianne Jackson of Sarasota, Fla., Melissa Jackson and her partner, Ian Crossman of Buxton, Erica Jackson of Limington, Ryan Bertin and Kathryn Bertin of Gorham, Rachel and Peter Morcos of Mississauga, Ontario, Joshua Scott of Midland, Ontario; great-grandchildren, Skylar Elaine Crossman, Lillian Iris Crossman and Jacoub Morcos; a very large extended family and all her good friends at Longfellow Place.

Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral following at 3 p.m., Monday March 2, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Burial will be in the spring at St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Joan’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan’s memory to the Dempsey Center at

www.dempseycenter.org/give-back/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous