SCARBOROUGH – Dennis Whitten, 72, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Dennis was born in Scarborough on Jan. 30, 1948, to parents Wendell and Harriet Whitten. He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1966 and Gorham State Teachers College in 1970 with his degree in music education. The majority of his 28-year career was spent teaching music at Mt. Abram School where he met his future wife, Mary. They had two sons, Robert and Aaron.

He spent 26 years of service with the Maine Army National Guard. Mostly with the 195th Army Band. Dennis played clarinet and percussion performing in hundreds of parades and concerts all across Maine and in places such as Canada, Puerto Rico and at Mardi Gras.

In his free time, he loved being at the family camp on Colcord Pond in Porter, Maine. His time was spent tinkering and fixing things around the camp and he loved a gentle breeze on his sailboats. Dennis was an avid amateur radio operator volunteering for numerous activities including the Trek Across Maine. He volunteered on the ski patrol at Titcomb Mountain and participated as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader in the Farmington area.

Dennis is predeceased by his mother, Harriet Whitten. He is survived by his father, Wendell Whitten of Scarborough; brother, John and his wife, Gale Whitten of Oakland as well as their family; son, Robert and his wife, Kristin and Dennis’ grandson, Levi Whitten of Buxton and son, Aaron and his wife, Lyndee Whitten of Gorham.

A memorial service will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough on Tuesday, March 3, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland.

