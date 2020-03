PORTLAND – Deborah Whitney LaPlante, 68, died February 23, 2020, at Maine Medical Center due to congestive heart failure complicated by diabetes.

She retired at an early age due to her health and devoted her life to animals of all kinds. She is survived by her brother, Wayne Whitney, and brother-in-law, Paul Gonya, both of Clearwater, Florida. Per her request, there will be no services.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous