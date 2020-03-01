SOUTH FREEPORT – Donald Bail of South Freeport, Maine, died on Feb. 25, 2020, at Bay Square in Yarmouth, Maine.

The son of Henry and Laura Sass Bail, Don was born on Feb. 28, 1921, in Newton, Mass. Raised in Newton Highlands, he graduated from Newton High School in 1938. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute and the University of Maine, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering (Pulp and Paper) with the class of 1944.

Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy as an ensign and received advanced training as a meteorological officer at Tufts, Notre Dame, and MIT. After this training, his duty assignment was at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine.

In October 1945 in Belfast, Maine, Don married Josephine Blake of LaGrange, Maine, whom he met while studying in Orono.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946, they moved to Millinocket, Maine, where they raised their three daughters. Don worked in a series of management positions at the Great Northern Paper Company, both at the Millinocket and East Millinocket mills. He was a member and officer in the Maine-N.H. Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry.

In 1966 he joined the Maine Medical Center in Portland, as administrative engineer. He was responsible for hospital maintenance and was involved in construction of the Richards’ Wing and the Congress Street Garage. In 1977 he was recognized by the American Hospital Engineering Society as a senior engineer.

Don retired from MMC in 1978 and became a consulting engineer to the Maine Hospital Association to oversee the federally funded Hospital Energy Conservation Program.

Don was an active member of the South Freeport Congregational Church (UCC), including service as Trustee-Stewardship and Call to Care. In 2012 he led the fund-raising effort for the repair of the bell tower and replacement of the church’s bell. Whether in leadership, singing in the choir, or cooking for the famous Friday Fish Chowders, Don enjoyed the fellowship of the church family.

Don’s favorite pastime was fly fishing at West Branch Pond with longtime friends. He played golf at Freeport Country Club with friends until he was well into his 90s (age, not score!) and cruised the Maine Coast in a Bristol 27’ sailboat- the “Bailiwick”- long before GPS and computer navigation were common aids. He was also a long-time member of the Old Stone Post men’s investment club.

Don loved his music. He sang with the Timbertones in Millinocket, the Barbershop Chorus in Portland, and the choir of every church with which he was affiliated. He was well known for playing the piano and entertaining family and friends who would “shout till the rafters ring”, having memorized over 30 college fight songs.

His wit, dry humor, and willingness to congregate with others were his mark always.

He lived with his wife Josephine for 46 years in their home on the Harraseeket River in South Freeport. Caring for their 105-year-old cottage, apple trees, and garden gave him great joy.

Don is survived by his loving wife and life partner of 75 years, Josephine Blake Bail. He greatly enjoyed, and took pride in, his wife and three daughters and their husbands: Linda Bail and George Casey of Freeport; Carolyn and Melvyn Miller of Coconut Grove, Fla.; and Judith and Stanley Colla of Hanover, N.H. He also enjoyed his five grandsons (Peter and Matthew Casey; Geoff and Tim Colla; and Brad Miller), two granddaughters (Andrea Miller Boyer and Bethann Miller Nativ), and 16 great-grandchildren, particularly during their visits to his South Freeport home every summer.

The Bail family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Bay Square for their kind and compassionate assistance to Don and Jo. In addition, the family wishes to express its thanks and admiration for the tender and caring assistance provided by CHANS Home Health & Hospice in the final weeks of Don’s life.

A memorial service celebrating Don’s remarkable life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 21, at the South Freeport Congregational Church.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Donald’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Don’s memory to the Endowment of the South Freeport Congregational Church

98 South Freeport Road

Freeport, ME 04032

or the

Blake Scholarship at the University

of Maine Foundation

75 Clearwater Drive #202

Falmouth, ME 04105

