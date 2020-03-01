PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” P. Brown, 85, died Friday Feb. 28, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Portland July 30, 1934 the son of David and Mildred (Maxell) Brown graduating from Deering High School in 1952 where he played the clarinet in the high school band and from the Maine Vocational Institute (now SMCC). He served with the United States Army attaining the rank of SPC 3. Bob had worked for E.S. Boulos Co. and the Portland Pipeline for over 30 years and had traveled the pipeline from Portland to Montreal.

He held many offices and served on many committees in several Masonic bodies. Bob was raised a Master Mason in Deering Lodge in December 1955 and had been a member for over 60 years, serving as Worshipful Master in 1980 and serving as hall agent for many years, had been a member of Kora Shrine for over 50 years, was State Master Councilor of Maine DeMolay and held the degree of Chevalier and Legion of Honor, was Most Wise Master Of Dunlap Chapter Rose Croix, was awarded the 33rd degree, Scottish Rite Mason in Grand Rapids, Mich. in 1988, was Advisory Board Chairman for Portland Assembly #1 of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, was Worthy Patron nine times for Deering Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, was Worthy Grand Patron for the Grand Chapter of Maine OES for the “Spirit of Christmas” year, was a member of St. Alban’s Commandery of Portland, served on many OES committees including Chairman of the Charity Board for 20 years, General Grand Chapter Committee member on Credentials and the Floor Work Committee.

Bob traveled all over the USA and Canada for OES and Scottish Rite, developing many great friendships with his sisters and brothers. He was an active member of Central Square Baptist Church for most of his life serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Diaconate and usher and most recently attended the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church. He was a past president of the Woodfords Club and the Maine Charitable Mechanics Association.

Bob loved all New England sports teams and loved to watch his sons play baseball and football along with supporting his grandchildren in their sports and music programs. He loved music, candlepin bowling, where he was on a bowling team, horseshoes, card games, jigsaw puzzles and word searches. He had traveled and cruised to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean, United States National Parks and Canada with family and friends.

Bob always wanted to be a minister being a very kind, gentle, caring and generous man and a family man not only to his biological family but to his church and Masonic families as well. It was hard for him to say “No” to anyone.

He loved to cook and BBQ, cooking dinner every Sunday after church. He owned a camp on Little Sebago Lake, serving as president of the road association. After 34 years of owning the small camp, a five bedroom, 2 bathroom “camp” was built in 2018. Mr. Fix It as Bob was called, could fix or build almost anything and loved to tinker in his shed or his workshop at the house.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elisabeth (Jackson) Brown; daughter Debbie Cole and her husband, David of Portland, son, Doug Brown of Westbrook, predeceased by his son David in 2018 who was born on his birthday(7/30/1960) and survived also by David’s wife, Hannah. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara Sturm of Summerville, S.C.; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Cole and wife, Kaylin, Michelle Cole, Ashley Brown, Joshua Brown, Andrew Brown and step grandchildren, Sylvi and Rob Roy, great-grandson Brooks Cole, born 3/12/2019.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the entire staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where Officers of Deering Lodge will conduct ritualist services at 7 p.m. A funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland, with the Rev. Donald Drake and Rev. Dr. Leslie Foley officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.

www.jonesrichandbarnes

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be

made to the:

Grand Chapter of Maine

OES Charity Fund or

Cancer Fund

C/O Rheanne Frost

P.O. Box 459

Peru, ME 04290, or the

Maine Veterans Home

290 U.S. Rt. 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

