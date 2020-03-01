SCARBOROUGH – Jeffrey Joseph Wenger passed away peacefully on the morning of Sept. 18, 2019.Surrounded by the love of his family and the melodies of Bach, he slipped out of this life in the quiet, humble manner that he had walked on the earth.Jeff was born in Washington DC on leap year day Feb. 29, 1936 to the late Joseph Numa Wenger and Mary deBolt Crippen Wenger. He had a gentle dreamy demeanor, and a creative and adventurous spirit. He most notably used his wildly imaginative mind to create enchanting spaces and fantastical tales for his family, as well as architectural creations that playfully echoed the environment they were thoughtfully placed in. He completed major architectural projects at Harvard, Middlebury and Brown Universities.Jeff is survived by his wife and lifetime adventure partner of 55 years: Alice (DeeDee) Huettig Wenger; their five children: Gwendolyn Wenger, Meghan Wenger, Timothy Wenger, Cynthia Wenger Hoyt, and Jeremy Wenger, their spouses; his eight grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.A celebration of his life will be held at the Wenger family land in the spring.To view his complete obituary or to share an online condolence, please visithttp://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com/obituaries/The Autumn Green Funeral Home respectfully handled arrangements.

