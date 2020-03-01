BRANDON, Fla. – Peter E. Brydon, 57, of Brandon, Fla., passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.

Peter moved to the Tampa Bay Area from Maine. He remained a faithful fan to the New England sports teams. He enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching wrestling, and playing Monopoly. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.

Peter managed group homes for developmentally disabled adults.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Joel and Danny. Peter is survived by his loving family, wife of 34 years, Serena; children, Nicholas, Jennifer, and Timothy; sister, Esther; and grandchildren, Dominic, Sadie, Vanessa, Landon, Noelan, and Suwannee.

