BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Marjorie Wiggins, chief nursing officer at MaineHealth, was elected as a practice representative to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing board of directors. Wiggins has more than 30 years of experience in nursing practice and leadership, and has been an active supporter of many of AACN’s signature initiatives.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Keith Canning, chief executive officer and founder of Sawyer Island Consulting in Portland, was recently inducted into the Convenience Distribution Association’s Hall of Fame.

Canning’s first exposure to the industry was at age 11, when he was introduced to the family business his grandfather started 78 years ago, Pine State Trading Co. in Augusta. After working at Pine State during school holidays and vacations, he officially joined the family business at 22.

Canning started in the warehouse in 1987. He was promoted to territory manager in 1989 before becoming a buyer for the company. Soon after, he became regional sales manager, then vice president of sales. In 2007, Canning, along with his sister Gena Canning and cousin Nick Alberding, purchased Pine State from his father and grew the company exponentially, resulting in its sale to Core-Mark.

