VEAZIE – It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Robert Shirley Jr. after his 17-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Robert aka “Bob, Bub or Bubba,” died peacefully at his home in Veazie on Feb. 26, 2020 at the age of 69 surrounded by his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Shirley; daughter Jessica and son-in-law Anthony Leblanc, daughter Bobbi-Jo and son-in-law Rick Piffard, and son Adam and daughter-in-law Lauren Shirley; as well as his grandchildren Liam, Emily, and Oliver; his sister Susan and brother-in-law Larry Dostie, and his brother Michael Shirley and life partner Carol Leonard. He was predeceased by his mother Lillian Shirley, father Robert Shirley Sr.; and sister Selma Austin.

He was born in Argyle, graduated from Old Town High in 1969 and then went on to an apprenticeship in carpentry at the University of Maine, Orono. During that time, he was also in the Air National Guard for six years. After getting married in 1977 and starting his family, he worked in various places throughout the country and ultimately established roots in Southwest Harbor. He spent many years working at Hinckley Yacht as a finish carpenter.

He loved music, hiking, fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. In his later years he loved watching the Patriots with his sister-in-law Jo Mclellan. Bob was hard working, fun-loving and always the jokester. His willingness to help others and his unconditional love was an inspiration to us all. His positivity and zest for life were contagious. He lived by the motto “play hard until you can’t.”

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care from Beacon hospice, esp. J.R. & Lori and the rest of his medical team in the Bangor area.

A celebration of life was held in the community room at 3 Flagg St. Veazie, ME 04401 at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Messages and memories may be shared with his family at kileyandfoley.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can

be made to:

Greater Bangor

Support Group

c/o the Maine

Parkinson’s Society

146 Parkway South

Brewer, ME 04412

