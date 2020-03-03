YARMOUTH — Nomination papers are now available for seats on the Town Council, School Committee and Yarmouth Water District Board of Trustees. Papers can be picked up at Town Hall and must be returned by April 1. The municipal election is scheduled for June 9.

There are three seats on the council, which are now held by Tim Shannon, April Humphrey and Richard Plourde. There are two seats on the School Committee; Sarah Day and Margaret Groban are the incumbents. There are also two seats on the water district board, which are now held by Irving Felker Jr. and Susan Krauss. Call the Town Clerk’s Office at 846-9036 or go online to yarmouth.me.us for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: