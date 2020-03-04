We need a little balance here, folks.

Michael Reagan’s column, “Sick of the Media Hype,” was spot on.

He notes that during the 2017-2018 flu season, “80,000 Americans – older, younger, sicker Americans died.”

He continues: “Do you remember the scary media stories, the doomsday predictions, the panic in the streets, the stock market crash of early 2018, the soccer games played in empty stadiums, the closing of public schools?”

“Neither do I – and neither do the media.”

Reagan is right. That’s not to say that we shouldn’t get as much information about the coronavirus as we can. That’s what our newspapers and TV networks and local TV and radio stations should be concentrating on.

Less hand wringing and more info, please.

Paula Gibbs McKenney,

Woolwich

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: