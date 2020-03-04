BRUNSWICK – Theodore E. Moon, 85, died March 1, 2020, in Brunswick. He was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Blue Hill to Hiram S. and Thelma S. (Carter) Moon.Ted lived most of his life in Freeport. In 1962 he married Gladys Bickford. He worked for Central Maine Power Company for 42 years and was a lifelong farmer. In 1972 he and Gladys started Sunny Morn Farm in Freeport, raising Jersey and Holstein cattle. Ted loved his farm animals, cows, pigs, horses, cats and dogs. As lifelong sports fans he and Gladys enjoyed hockey and baseball especially the Boston Red Sox. The couple traveled many times to Hershey, Pa., Lancaster, Pa., and Prince Edward Island. Ted was very active in youth development and agriculture. He served more than 30 years as a 4-H leader/volunteer, 10 years as Head Chaperone of Maine 4-H Team at Eastern States Exposition, 10 years as Eastern States Exposition 4-H Dairy Show Superintendent and was a past president of the Maine Jersey Cattle Club. He was also a staple figure at the Cumberland Fair and many other Maine agricultural fairs. He was a member of the First Parish Congregational Church of Freeport and had served as a deacon and sexton.Ted was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Gladys (Bickford) Moon; his parents; a son, Carlton; a brother, Carlton; and a sister, Sonya. He is survived by three sons, Brent and his wife, Sandra, Blaine and Herbert; a daughter, Candice; two brothers Hiram and Roger; several grand and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.Teds family would like to thank Mid Coast ICU doctors and nurses for their excellent care and support. Visiting hours will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 6, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday March 7, with Rev. Madelyn Hennessey officiating. Interment will be later in the spring in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Freeport. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit, www.brackettfh.com.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the All Star 4-H Dairy Club and the Cumberland County Swiners Club. Checks should be made out to Cumberland County 4-H Leaders Association, in Memo – Ted Moon.Please mail checks to: UMaine ExtensionCumberland, Attn: 4-H75 Clearwater Dr.Suite 104Falmouth, ME 04105

