TOPSHAM – Shirley Ann (Jordan) Witte, 84, of Topsham, passed away on March 1, 2020 at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick with her husband of 57 years, Paul, holding her hand and her daughter, Lisa, by her side.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1936, in Lisbon to Elmer and Gladys Jordan. In her early adult life, Shirley worked at the Pejepscot Paper Company and the Verney Mill Auerbach Shoe Company but her favorite job was later in life as a ‘lunch lady’ at the Upper Bucks County Technical School in Perkasie, Pa.

Shirley is well known for her love of scratch tickets, always optimistic that the next ticket would be the big one. She also loved to dance, cutting a rug at every opportunity. More recently, she enjoyed spending time with her dog, Ginger, and listening to the music of Billie Holiday.

Shirley is predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Gladys Jordan; her sister, Jackie Birge and her brothers, Emery and Kenneth Jordan. She is survived by her husband, Paul Witte of Topsham; her daughter, Lisa Witte of Peterborough, N.H.; and her granddaughter, Avery.

The family will hold a private celebration of life in the spring.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

at www.alz.org.

