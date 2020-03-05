TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Vice Admiral John Currier (USCG Ret.) passed away on March 1, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. from natural causes at his home in Traverse City, Mich. He was in the care and company of his loving wife, Mary Jane and his dear friends.

John Currier, son of Janet and William of Westbrook, was born on Dec. 18, 1951 in Portland. VADM Currier graduated from Cheverus High School in 1970 and soon after joined the Westbrook Police Department while attending the University of Southern Maine. Currier was destined for a pilot’s life and earned his pilot’s license in high school. He joined the United States Coast Guard and was commissioned in 1976. After attending Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fla., he went on to a distinguished career as a rescue pilot with over 6,000 flight hours in Coast Guard and Navy fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

Currier held assignments as an aviator at Air Stations Cape Cod (MA), Sitka (AK), Traverse City (MI), Astoria (OR), Detroit (MI), and Miami (FL). He held many senior leadership positions, including Chief of Operations and Chief of Staff for the Pacific Area, Commander of the Thirteenth District in the Pacific Northwest, Coast Guard Chief of Staff and finally Vice Commandant, the Service’s second in command. VADM Currier’s career spanned 38 years and was punctuated by earning of some of the nation’s highest military honors, including the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Meritorious Service Medal. In recognition of his expert aeronautical skill and valor under great risk in rescuing ten men from the fishing vessel “Terry T” in the North Atlantic, he was awarded the Harmon International Trophy as World Aviator of the Year for the 10/26/80 rescue (the Harmon Trophy resides in the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum). VADM Currier served on the Board of the International Affairs Forum, was an Executive Fellow with the Institute for Defense and Business at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. John Currier was a parishioner and a catechist for St. Joseph Church – Old Mission.

John Currier was a devoted father, husband, and grandfather. He is survived by his parents, Janet and William; his wife Mary Jane, brothers James and Glenn; sons Benjamin (Reasa) and Andrew (Sarah); and grandchildren Pauline, William, Xavier, and Evelyn.

A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Military honors will take place immediately following mass and a luncheon will be held at the church following military honors.

Please share a memory with John’s family by visiting his tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending gifts to:

Coast Guard Mutual Association

1005 N. Glebe Rd.

Suite 220

Arlington, VA 22201 or

at cgmahq.org

