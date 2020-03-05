DURHAM – Barry Lee Billings of Durham passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020 after a year long battle with cancer. He was born in Portland on July 19, 1953 to Richard and Elaine (Smith) Billings.

Barry grew up in Yarmouth. He graduated from Yarmouth High in 1973 where he met his high school sweetheart, Cheryl (Foster) Billings. Together, they had two children. In 1998 they moved to Durham where they have lived for over 22 years.

Barry was a lifetime member of the Yarmouth Fire Department. He was also an active member with ATHS Pine Tree Chapter, Owls Head Transportation Museum and the MOALES (Maine Obsolete Auto League).

Barry is predeceased by his parents Richard and Elaine Billings. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl Billings; his daughter Erica Burke and her husband Chad of Durham, his son Aaron Billings and his wife Cody of Strong; two brothers; five grandchildren; many nieces and a nephew.

At his request there will be no funeral services. There will be a graveside service in the spring with immediate family.

