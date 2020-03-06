BIDDEFORD – Lori A. Thibodeau, 42, of Biddeford passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence.

Lori was born in Portland on May 26, 1977, a daughter to Joseph J. Vargo and Cheryl D’andrea (Thibodeau), and was educated in Portland schools, graduating valedictorian from Portland High School in 1995. She later attended Southern Maine Community College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in social work, which she had mostly worked in behavioral health.

Lori enjoyed hunting for sea glass and sand dollars at the beach, and loved the Fourth of July and the fireworks. She will also be remembered for her purple lipstick.

She is predeceased by a brother, Joseph Vargo who died in 2007.

Lori leaves behind a son Timothy Talbot of Biddeford, two daughters Sydni Foss of South Portland and Emily Whiting of Brunswick; her father of Portland, her mother of Old Orchard Beach; her sister Tammy Thibodeau of Gray; nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Kristal McInnis and Tianna McInnis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland.

