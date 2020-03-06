TOPSHAM – William H. Pennell, 89, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Highlands in Topsham.

He was born in Brunswick on Feb. 22, 1931, the son of John and Elizabeth Farrell Pennell.

Bill served four years in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Waccamaw supply ship. On June 22, 1952 he married Elizabeth “Betty” Labonte.

Bill worked as a lifelong switchman for the telephone company. After retiring Bill said, “retirement was the best job he ever had.”

Bill loved spending quality time with his family. He enjoyed duck hunting on Merrymeeting Bay, fly fishing in Rangeley, playing squash, dancing, jazz, watching March Madness with his daughter Kate, Celtics Basketball and Patriots Football.

He served as a Topsham Police Commissioner, Selectman, School Board member and on the Riverview Cemetery Association.

He was the first baby baptized at St. Charles Borromeo Church and was a lifelong member of All Saints Parish where he taught CCD.

Survivors are his beloved wife of 67 years; two daughters, Katherine “Kate” and Robert Fandetti of Tennessee and Barbara and Tom Croston of Brunswick; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Croston and Hilary and Chris Clayton; two great-grandchildren, Ben and Perri Clayton; a sister, Alice Ponziani; two nephews and three nieces.

He was predeceased by a sister Elizabeth Morin and a grandson Scott Fandetti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Spring interment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Topsham.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Topsham Library –

Elizabeth Pennell

Memorial Fund

25 Foreside Rd.

Topsham, ME 04086

