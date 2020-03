FALMOUTH – Lawrence A. Ross, known as “Larry”, 81, passed away at his home as he wished on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Upon his wishes, there will be no formal services held. There will be a regular mass held in which he will be remembered at Cathedral Church in Portland on March 20, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. For a complete obituary, to sign Larry’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous